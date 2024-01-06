The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -3.5 139.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has played nine games this season that finished with a point total above 139.5 points.

Georgia Southern's games this year have had a 148.9-point total on average, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Georgia Southern is 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern has won in one of the 10 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Eagles have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog eight times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Georgia Southern has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 3 30% 68.7 137.1 72.3 152.7 139.4 Georgia Southern 9 69.2% 68.4 137.1 80.4 152.7 144.3

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Warhawks had 10 wins in 19 games against the spread last season in Sun Belt play.

The Eagles score only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Warhawks allow (72.3).

Georgia Southern has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 4-6-0 0-1 4-6-0 Georgia Southern 4-9-0 4-6 7-6-0

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 7-8 Home Record 12-4 4-10 Away Record 3-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.