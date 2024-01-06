Saturday's game at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Georgia Southern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Eagles head into this game on the heels of a 74-71 loss to Troy on Thursday.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 72, UL Monroe 69

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles beat the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 137 in our computer rankings, on December 30 by a score of 70-69, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Georgia Southern has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Texas State (No. 137) on December 30

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 192) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 194) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 242) on November 24

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 306) on December 14

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79)

23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79) Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 56.9 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles' +254 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (161st in college basketball).

Offensively, the Eagles have performed better in home games this year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 77.8 per game in road games.

Georgia Southern gives up 58.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 69.3 in away games.

