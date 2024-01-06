How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- This season, Georgia Southern has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Warhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 247th.
- The Eagles' 68.4 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Warhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Georgia Southern is 1-5.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (73.2).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern knocked down fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) too.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|L 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|L 109-83
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
