The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

This season, Georgia Southern has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Warhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 247th.

The Eagles' 68.4 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Warhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Georgia Southern is 1-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.

At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (73.2).

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern knocked down fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule