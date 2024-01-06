The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Georgia matchup.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

