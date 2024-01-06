The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

Georgia is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 260th.

The Bulldogs' 75.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Georgia is 7-0.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.5).

Beyond the arc, Georgia drained more treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (32.9%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule