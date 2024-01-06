2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgia Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Georgia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Georgia ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|37
Georgia's best wins
Against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Georgia notched its signature win of the season on January 4, a 54-50 home victory. In the win over Texas A&M, Javyn Nicholson amassed a team-high 20 points. Jordan Isaacs added eight points.
Next best wins
- 73-56 over Columbia (No. 58/RPI) on November 20
- 65-57 over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on November 22
- 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 164/RPI) on November 13
- 86-70 at home over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on December 6
- 71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 181/RPI) on November 6
Georgia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Georgia is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Georgia is facing the 34th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Georgia's upcoming schedule features two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Georgia's next game
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
