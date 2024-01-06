When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Georgia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 37

Georgia's best wins

Against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Georgia notched its signature win of the season on January 4, a 54-50 home victory. In the win over Texas A&M, Javyn Nicholson amassed a team-high 20 points. Jordan Isaacs added eight points.

Next best wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 58/RPI) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 164/RPI) on November 13

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on December 6

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 181/RPI) on November 6

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Georgia is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Georgia is facing the 34th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Georgia's upcoming schedule features two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

