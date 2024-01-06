The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Georgetown is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

In the Hoyas' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

DePaul has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Blue Demons games have hit the over six out of 13 times this year.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Georgetown is 79th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (186th).

The Hoyas' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the start of the season (+30000).

Georgetown's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 235th, a difference of 134 spots.

The Blue Demons' national championship odds are the same now (+100000) compared to the start of the season (+100000).

The implied probability of DePaul winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

