Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Creekside Christian Academy at Riverwood High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Landmark Christian School at Towers High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan School at Marist School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Galloway School at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6

3:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 3:55 PM ET on January 6

3:55 PM ET on January 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lambert High School at Alpharetta High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Midtown High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Roswell High School at North Springs High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6

5:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Redan High School