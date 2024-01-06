Floyd County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Floyd County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattooga High School at Pepperell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lindale, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armuchee High School at Dade County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Trenton, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gordon Central High School at Coosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rome, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
