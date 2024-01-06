The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Floyd County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.

Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chattooga High School at Pepperell High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lindale, GA

Lindale, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Armuchee High School at Dade County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Trenton, GA

Trenton, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gordon Central High School at Coosa High School