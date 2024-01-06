Emanuel County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Emanuel County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emanuel County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swainsboro High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
