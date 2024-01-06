DeKalb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Landmark Christian School at Towers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Lithonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
