The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East action against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 94th.

The Bluejays record 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).

Creighton is 10-3 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Providence has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Friars rank 294th.

The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Providence is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is scoring 89.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (78).

The Bluejays are allowing 66 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (64.3).

Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Providence put up 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).

The Friars gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Providence made fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (37%) as well.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Upcoming Schedule