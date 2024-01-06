Lightning vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 6-4-0 while scoring 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have allowed 29 goals.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a record of 19-16-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime contests.
- Tampa Bay has earned 15 points (5-1-5) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Lightning recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay has two points (0-6-2) in eight games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Lightning have scored three or more goals 23 times, earning 39 points from those matchups (18-2-3).
- Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games this season and has registered 18 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 12-11-1 (25 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|14th
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|25th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|25th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|5th
|27.03%
|Power Play %
|29.92%
|2nd
|3rd
|85.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.53%
|13th
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
