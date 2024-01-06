Discover the Best Week 18 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers is one of many strong options on the Week 18 NFL slate.
If you're looking for NFL prop bets for this week's games, we're here to assist you. Scroll down and you'll find NFL player props for each and every contest.
Steelers at Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Najee Harris Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 2.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Texans at Colts
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Gardner Minshew Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Falcons at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derek Carr Props: 238.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Bijan Robinson Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 20.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)
Browns at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Jets at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Vikings at Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Jaguars at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Buccaneers at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 225.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
Cowboys at Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Sam Howell Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Dak Prescott Props: 269.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Chiefs at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Rams at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bears at Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Justin Fields Props: 196.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 55.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Seahawks at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- James Conner Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Geno Smith Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Broncos at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Eagles at Giants
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bills at Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Tua Tagovailoa Props: 265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Josh Allen Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
