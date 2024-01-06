In the semifinals of the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN on Saturday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 5) meets Juncheng Shang (No. 183).

Rublev is getting -650 odds to grab a spot in the final with a win over Shang (+425).

Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information

Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN

The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Juncheng Shang -650 Odds to Win Match +425 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Andrey Rublev vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights

Rublev advanced past Arthur Fils 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Shang came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rublev has played 80 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shang is averaging 26.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.4% of those games.

Shang has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.0 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

This is the first time that Rublev and Shang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

