On Friday, Xiyu Wang (No. 71 in the world) faces Elina Svitolina (No. 25) in the semifinals of the ASB Classic.

Svitolina is the favorite against Wang, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Xiyu Wang vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Elina Svitolina +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Xiyu Wang vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Wang is looking to stay on track after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 76-ranked Diane Parry in Thursday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Svitolina beat No. 36-ranked Marie Bouzkova, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Wang has played 23.5 games per match in her 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wang has played 23.6 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

Svitolina has played 27 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

Svitolina has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.9% of those games.

Wang and Svitolina have not played each other since 2015.

