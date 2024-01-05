Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wilcox County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilcox County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Treutlen High School at Wilcox County High School