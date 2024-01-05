Walton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Walton County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at Trinity Prep School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayson High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prince Avenue Christian School at George Walton Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
