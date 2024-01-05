Troup County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Troup County, Georgia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Troup County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troup County High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
