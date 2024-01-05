Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Young, in his most recent game (January 3 win against the Thunder), posted 24 points, 11 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.2 30.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 11.5 11.3 12.2 PRA -- 42.6 46.2 PR -- 31.3 34 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Pacers

Young is responsible for taking 20.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

He's put up 9.3 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 124.6 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.2 assists per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best squad in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 39 38 1 8 5 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.