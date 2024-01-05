Tift County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tift County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Tift County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Veterans High School at Tift County High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tifton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
