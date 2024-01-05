The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bey totaled 10 points and eight rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 141-138 win against the Thunder.

We're going to look at Bey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.7 21.8 PR -- 19.4 20.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Bey has made 4.6 shots per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.5 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 124.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 25.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 10.7 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 31 12 10 2 2 0 0

