Putnam County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Putnam County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Loganville High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Loganville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.