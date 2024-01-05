McIntosh County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in McIntosh County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McIntosh County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McIntosh County Academy at Emanuel County Institute
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Twin City, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
