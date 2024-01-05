Jalen Johnson's Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Johnson, in his most recent time out, had 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 141-138 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.3 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 26.1 26.8 PR -- 23.4 24 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Pacers

Johnson is responsible for taking 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

Johnson is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 124.6 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 25.2 per game.

Giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 33 17 7 6 0 1 2

