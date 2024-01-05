If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warner Robins High School at Ola High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Luella High School at McDonough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Heritage School at Strong Rock Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampton High School at Stockbridge High School