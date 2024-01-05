When the Indiana Pacers (19-14) and Atlanta Hawks (14-19) face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Tyrese Haliburton and Dejounte Murray will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks topped the Thunder on Wednesday, 141-138. Their leading scorer was Jalen Johnson with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Johnson 28 7 3 4 0 2 Trae Young 24 4 11 2 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 23 1 4 1 0 5

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young gets the Hawks 28.2 points, 3.1 boards and 11.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Murray averages 20.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Clint Capela provides the Hawks 12 points, 10.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 44% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

Saddiq Bey provides the Hawks 12.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30.3 3.7 12.2 1.5 0.2 4.5 Dejounte Murray 21.8 5.2 4.9 1.1 0.4 2.5 Clint Capela 12.6 10.9 1.2 0.5 1.6 0 Saddiq Bey 12.4 7.9 1.5 1 0.2 2.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 2.2 3 0.3 0.1 2.6

