Oddsmakers have set player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and others when the Indiana Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 29.5-point over/under for Young on Friday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young has dished out 11.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Young's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Friday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 20.6.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -122)

Clint Capela is scoring 12 points per game this season, 0.5 less than his points prop on Friday.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (10.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 13.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Haliburton's 24.8 points per game average is 2.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- four -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (13.5).

Haliburton has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Myles Turner's 17.2-point scoring average is 2.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He collects 7.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.