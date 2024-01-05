The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.

The Hawks average just 1.8 fewer points per game (122.8) than the Pacers allow (124.6).

Atlanta is 12-2 when it scores more than 124.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (125.0) than on the road (121.1), but also allow more at home (126.3) than on the road (120.8).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is allowing 5.5 more points per game at home (126.3) than on the road (120.8).

The Hawks collect 0.7 more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries