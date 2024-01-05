Hawks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 264.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-4.5
|264.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 264.5 points in four of 33 games this season.
- Atlanta has had an average of 245.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Atlanta has an 8-25-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 264.5
|% of Games Over 264.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|7
|21.2%
|126.9
|249.7
|124.6
|247.8
|243.3
|Hawks
|4
|12.1%
|122.8
|249.7
|123.2
|247.8
|239.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Hawks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- This year, Atlanta is 2-12-0 at home against the spread (.143 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-13-0 ATS (.316).
- The Hawks put up an average of 122.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 124.6 the Pacers allow.
- Atlanta is 7-7 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 124.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|8-25
|1-5
|21-12
|Pacers
|19-14
|7-4
|23-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pacers
|122.8
|126.9
|3
|1
|7-7
|14-6
|12-2
|14-6
|123.2
|124.6
|28
|29
|6-17
|12-4
|10-13
|12-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.