Glynn County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Glynn County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Evans, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.