Floyd County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Floyd County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Darlington School at Dade County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Trenton, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.