Fayette County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitewater High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup County High School at Starr's Mill High School