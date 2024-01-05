Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray tallied 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 141-138 win versus the Thunder.

In this article we will dive into Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.6 21.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.2 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.9 PRA -- 30.4 31.9 PR -- 25.2 27 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.1 per contest.

He's put up 6.2 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8.

The Pacers give up 124.6 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers have given up 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 10.7 makes per contest, best in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 34 28 3 5 4 0 2

