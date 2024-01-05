We have high school basketball competition in Cobb County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Walker School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock High School at Allatoona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Acworth, GA

Acworth, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Academy at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sprayberry High School at Alpharetta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattahoochee High School at Kell High School