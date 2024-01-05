Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bibb County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brentwood School at First Presbyterian Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kendrick High School at Academy for Classical Education