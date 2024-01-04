Nuggets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|234.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 224.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 16-19-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has won 22, or 71%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 233.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Golden State has a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Warriors have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Golden State has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|28.6%
|115.1
|232
|109.8
|226.1
|226
|Warriors
|14
|42.4%
|116.9
|232
|116.3
|226.1
|230.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it does on the road (7-11-0).
- The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).
- When Denver totals more than 116.3 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Golden State has had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (6-12-0).
- The Warriors' 116.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Golden State is 13-12 against the spread and 14-11 overall.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|16-19
|14-15
|14-21
|Warriors
|15-18
|8-4
|19-14
Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|115.1
|116.9
|15
|9
|12-5
|13-12
|14-3
|14-11
|109.8
|116.3
|3
|20
|13-13
|9-8
|20-6
|11-6
