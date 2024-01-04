Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 111-93 win over the Hornets, Jokic had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Below we will break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.7 22.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.4 Assists 9.5 9.1 8.2 PRA -- 47.1 41.8 PR -- 38 33.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Warriors

Jokic is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

Jokic is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 12th in possessions per game with 100.

On defense, the Warriors have conceded 116.3 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Warriors give up 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the league.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 39 26 14 8 0 0 0 11/8/2023 37 35 13 5 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.