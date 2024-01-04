Lightning vs. Wild January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the best players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lightning vs. Wild Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN,BSN,BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (63 points), via amassed 27 goals and 36 assists.
- Brayden Point has 17 goals and 23 assists, equaling 40 points (one per game).
- Victor Hedman has scored five goals and added 33 assists in 37 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-8-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .900% save percentage (41st in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Wild Players to Watch
- Minnesota's Kaprizov has totaled 21 assists and 13 goals in 34 games. That's good for 34 points.
- Mats Zuccarello has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 28 points (six goals and 22 assists).
- This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 6-7-2 on the season, giving up 47 goals (3.1 goals against average) and collecting 406 saves with an .896% save percentage (48th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|14th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|3rd
|29.84%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|22nd
|15th
|80.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.