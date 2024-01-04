Gwinnett County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Gwinnett County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lambert High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.