The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers' 76.9 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Virginia is 8-3.

Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Yellow Jackets put up 9.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cavaliers allow (64.4).

Georgia Tech is 8-2 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Virginia is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (37.0%).

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82)

12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82) Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Schedule