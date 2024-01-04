How to Watch the Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- South Alabama vs Marshall
- Troy vs Georgia Southern
- Texas State vs Appalachian State
- Louisiana vs Old Dominion
Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Georgia State has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Panthers put up 73.5 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.5 the Warhawks give up.
- Georgia State is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- UL Monroe is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
- The Warhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers allow.
Georgia State Leaders
- Mikyla Tolivert: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)
- Crystal Henderson: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Clemson
|W 78-72
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|LaGrange
|W 93-51
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Troy
|W 90-89
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|UL Monroe
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
