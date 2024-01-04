The Georgia State Panthers (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.

UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Georgia State has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.

The Panthers put up 73.5 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.5 the Warhawks give up.

Georgia State is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UL Monroe is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.

The Warhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Crystal Henderson: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule