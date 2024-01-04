The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The Golden Eagles are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -2.5 146.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Georgia State has a 154.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.7 more points than this game's total.

Georgia State's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Southern Miss has covered the spread less often than Georgia State this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-8-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 record of Georgia State.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 5 50% 69.8 149.7 71.4 145.7 141.5 Georgia State 6 60% 79.9 149.7 74.3 145.7 148.5

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles were 10-9-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt action.

The Panthers score an average of 79.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-8-0 0-5 5-4-0 Georgia State 4-6-0 1-3 6-4-0

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits

Southern Miss Georgia State 3-1 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-5 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

