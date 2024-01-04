Thursday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) and Georgia State Panthers (7-4) matching up at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

Their last time out, the Panthers won on Sunday 90-89 over Troy.

Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 70, Georgia State 68

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 16, the Panthers beat the Clemson Tigers (No. 86 in our computer rankings) by a score of 78-72.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Clemson (No. 86) on December 16

90-89 on the road over Troy (No. 182) on December 31

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 248) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 255) on November 14

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Crystal Henderson: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers average 73.5 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Offensively the Panthers have played worse at home this year, posting 70.0 points per game, compared to 77.6 per game in away games.

Georgia State surrenders 55.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.4 in road games.

