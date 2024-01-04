The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 103rd.

The Panthers' 79.9 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State is scoring more points at home (90.8 per game) than away (72.1).

In 2023-24 the Panthers are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (30.8%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule