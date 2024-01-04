The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves have averaged.

Georgia Southern is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 255th.

The Eagles score 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Red Wolves give up to opponents (78.9).

Georgia Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 78.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.

The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 on the road.

Georgia Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule