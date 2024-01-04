How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves have averaged.
- Georgia Southern is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 255th.
- The Eagles score 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Red Wolves give up to opponents (78.9).
- Georgia Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 78.9 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.
- The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 on the road.
- Georgia Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|L 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
