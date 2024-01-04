The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) will aim to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves have averaged.
  • Georgia Southern is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 255th.
  • The Eagles score 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Red Wolves give up to opponents (78.9).
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 78.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.
  • The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 on the road.
  • Georgia Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington L 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU L 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss W 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center

