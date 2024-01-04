Thursday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 win for Arkansas State, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 79, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-8.3)

Arkansas State (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Arkansas State has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia Southern is 4-8-0. The Red Wolves are 4-8-0 and the Eagles are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 contests, Arkansas State has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Georgia Southern has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 10.9 points per game (posting 67.3 points per game, 326th in college basketball, while conceding 78.2 per contest, 328th in college basketball) and have a -142 scoring differential.

Georgia Southern ranks 279th in the nation at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 6.9 fewer than the 41.2 its opponents average.

Georgia Southern hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from deep (140th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game at 36.7%.

Georgia Southern has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (340th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (163rd in college basketball).

