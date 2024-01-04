Elena Rybakina will begin play in the Adelaide International (in Adelaide, Australia) versus Cristina Bucsa in the round of 16. She bested Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 trophy in her previous tournament. Rybakina currently is +190 (best odds in the field) to win it all at Memorial Drive Park.

Rybakina at the 2024 Adelaide International

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina's Next Match

In the round of 16 of the Adelaide International, on Tuesday, January 9 (at 6:30 PM ET), Rybakina will play Bucsa.

Rybakina is currently listed at -1400 to win her next match against Bucsa.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +500

Adelaide International odds to win: +190

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina won her most recent match, 6-0, 6-3 over Sabalenka in the finals of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 on January 7, 2024.

Rybakina is 50-16 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

Rybakina has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 36-11.

Rybakina, over the past year, has played 66 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 47 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.9 games per match while winning 57.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Rybakina has been victorious in 35.8% of her return games and 79.2% of her service games.

On hard courts, Rybakina, over the past 12 months, has claimed 78.3% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.

