Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
