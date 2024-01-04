For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.