The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) host the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after winning six home games in a row. The Buccaneers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -4.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Mercer has combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Mercer's average game total this season has been 140.2, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Mercer is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

East Tennessee State (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 4.5% more often than Mercer (5-5-0) this year.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 7 63.6% 72.2 142.2 67.7 137.9 140 Mercer 7 70% 70 142.2 70.2 137.9 138.1

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers were 10-9-0 against the spread last year in SoCon play.

The Bears' 70 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67.7 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Mercer has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 6-5-0 1-2 6-5-0 Mercer 5-5-0 1-2 6-4-0

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

East Tennessee State Mercer 5-0 Home Record 5-2 2-5 Away Record 1-3 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.7 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

